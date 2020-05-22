Weekly Top Reads: Frustrated Restaurant Owners, Bilingual Ballots, NEW Health COVID-19 Testing Site, Wharf District Reports, Stimulus Checks, Langone Park Construction

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured local businesses, government, voting, health, construction, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

North End restauranteurs listened closely to details of Gov. Baker’s four-phase reopening plan announced earlier this week and were frustrated to learn that it would be at least until mid-June before indoor dining would be allowed. Read more and hear from some local owners.

Some Massachusetts leaders have been at the forefront of pushing for Vote-by-Mail legislature that would allow mail-in ballots to be sent to every registered voter in the state. Councilors Breadon and Mejia proposed a resolution regarding adequately providing bilingual ballots to City residents. Read more here.

A new testing site operated by NEW Health Charlestown has opened in the Bunker Hill Housing Development. The site has walk-up or drive-thru capabilities and is available for all residents who have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Visits will be made by appointment to reduce crowds and wait time. Read more here.

The Wharf District Council (WDC) held its May meeting on Tuesday evening. Included in the reports presentation were updates from Boston Police, the Greenway, and A Better City. Read more here.

City Councilor Bok urged her colleagues to support an act recently filed that would provide equal stimulus checks to immigrant taxpayers. Despite paying an equal amount of taxes through the use of an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), many immigrant taxpayers have been left out of recovery reliefs during the pandemic. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Renovation of the fields at Langone and Puopolo Parks along Commercial Street in Boston’s North End has recommenced as the state begins its gradual reopening. Read more and see photos.