Weekly Top Reads: Feasts Canceled, Northern Ave. Bridge Design, Romano to be Neighborhood Liaison, Relief for Restaurants, Protest Against COVID-19 Shutdown, F-15 Flyover Video

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured local events, people, development, transportation, businesses, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

With no large public gatherings in the City of Boston being permitted this summer, city officials have consulted with the North End feast societies to cancel scheduled 2020 feasts and processions through September 1st. Read more, including letters from the feast societies, here.

City officials gave a design preview of the new Northern Avenue bridge to the Wharf District Council this week in a presentation entitled “Boston Bold: A People First Experience.” The new design has the bridge divided into two sides—one for pedestrians, and one for cyclists, emergency vehicles, and shuttles. Read more here.

John Romano has accepted the position as the North End, Waterfront, and West End Liaison for Mayor Martin J. Walsh in the Office of Neighborhood Services. He replaces Maria Lanza, who left the post in January after serving for four years. Read more here.

The City Council explored how to offer financial assistance to restaurants and bars severely impacted by COVID-19 at their weekly meeting. Options could include voluntary buybacks of liquor licenses and reducing commission fees for delivery services. Read more here.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Massachusetts State House on Monday afternoon to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s extension of the state’s shutdown to non-essential businesses until May 18th. See photos here.

Editor’s Choice

The Massachusetts National Guard F-15 Eagles flew over Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) on Wednesday afternoon as part of the #MassSalutes flyover in appreciation for medical workers dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch a video and view photos here.