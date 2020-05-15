Weekend Brief: Uncertain Future for Convention Center, Celebrating What Unites Us, 2020 Election Prep Hearing, Public Art in the Digital Age, Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, May 15 and if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are 10 things you can do while staying inside, read more on Boston.com.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is African Heritage. See here for more information on registration.

10:00AM City Council hearing to explore preparation for the upcoming 2020 Elections. The City Council Committee on Government Operations will hold a virtual hearing on Docket #0643, order for a hearing to explore preparation for the Upcoming 2020 Elections in September and November, see additional details here.

12:00PM Greenway Conservancy Panel Discussion on Public Art in the Digital Age. Join Hoverlay and the Greenway Conservancy for a curated conversation on public art in the digital age. Greenway Conservancy Director and Curator of Public Art, Lucas Cowan, will moderate a lively conversation engaging perspectives of contemporary art from artists, software developers, and curators, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform, see additional details here.

The future of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, currently operating as a 1,000-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patient, is unknown as tourism drops amid the pandemic, read more on MassLive.com.

11:00AM BPL Storytime: Haitian Colors, Haitian Heroes. Join Wee The People for a special story time event honoring Haitian Heritage Month, Haitian Colors, Heroes/ Koulè Ayiti, Ewo Ayiti, see additional details here.

4:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Massachusetts State Senate has passed bipartisan legislation to promote equity and transparency as the Commonwealth continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

