Weekend Brief: Boston Marathon Canceled, Food Trucks Return to Greenway on Monday, At-Home Cooking with Oldways

Today is Friday, May 29 and for the first time in its 124-year history the Boston Marathon has been canceled, read more on The New York Times.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Latin American, see additional information here.

Notable News:

Starting this upcoming Monday food trucks will kick off their summer season and return to the Rose Kennedy Greenway while traditional dining areas still remain closed, read more on Boston Magazine.

Engine 1:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, May 30

10:00AM NEMPAC Virtual Perfrom-a-Thon. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will host its sixth annual Perform-a-thon for music scholarships and educational program online through Zoom, see additional information here.

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional information here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.