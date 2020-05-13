Wednesday’s Brief: Quarantine Fatigue Spikes Travel, Old North Speaker Series, 5 Ways Flying Could Change

Today is Wednesday, May 13 and if you’re thinking of planning a trip again where coronavirus precautions are the new normal, here are 5 ways flying could potentially change in the future, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Jared Hardesty – Brief History of Slavery in England. In this virtual talk, historian Jared Ross Hardesty will discuss his newest book Black Lives, Native Lands, White Worlds: A History of Slavery in New England by focusing on the individual stories of enslaved people in New England, bringing their experiences to life. Afterward, stay online to be the first to hear new updates on Hardesty’s ongoing research into the seventeenth-century slave trading and smuggling ring centered at Old North, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Travel throughout the state of Massachusetts has dramatically increased over the past week. While it still remains 70 to 80 percent lower than baseline levels, last week it increased by 50% alone compared to the last week of April, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, May 14

NEMPAC Presents: Mozart’s The Magic Flute: Reading and Musical Highlights. Join NEMPAC on IGTV and learn about Mozart’s most whimsical opera, The Magic Flute, through story-telling and musical excerpts! A prince on a quest, magical instruments, a daring rescue…join Development Assistant Pamela Feo for a storybook reading of this adventurous tale, and learn opera terms as we hear some of Mozart’s most famous musical highlights along the way, see additional details here.

1:00PM Co-Creating Community Conversations: Where Do We Grow Next? This community conversation will be a bit different. Instead of regular presenters, we’ll have facilitated breakout rooms where you will have a chance to explore issues that are forefront on your minds. What issues are important to you? What are the challenges that face your community? Connect to others and share ideas to help us co-create a greener, healthier, and more resilient Boston, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform, see additional details here.

Friday, May 15

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. See here for more information on registration.

10:00AM City Council hearing to explore preparation for the Upcoming 2020 Elections. The City Council Committee on Government Operations will hold a virtual hearing via Zoom on Docket #0643, order for a hearing to explore preparation for the Upcoming 2020 Elections in September and November, see additional details here.

12:00PM Greenway Conservancy Panel Discussion on Public Art in the Digital Age. Join Hoverlay and the Greenway Conservancy for a curated conversation on public art in the digital age. Greenway Conservancy Director and Curator of Public Art, Lucas Cowan, will moderate a lively conversation engaging perspectives of contemporary art from artists, software developers, and curators, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform, see additional details here.

