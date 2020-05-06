Wednesday’s Brief: North End Teacher Surprised for Teacher Appreciation Day, F-15 Flyover this Afternoon, Speak for the Trees, Northern Ave. Bridge Project Presentation

Today is Wednesday, May 6 and this afternoon the 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield, MA will conduct a four-ship F-15 flyover across the state to support medical workers. The flyover will be making its rounds in Boston around 12:15PM, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:00PM Speak for the Trees: “Leafy Trees & Leaky Pipes: A Community Conversation about Urban Infrastructure and Its Effects on Trees”. We will be joined by Jessica Wright, Graduate Student at Boston University and Audrey Schulman, Co-executive Director, HEET, for an in depth exploration of the challenges that urban trees face. From wires to leaky gas pipes, our guests will explore how we preserve our current trees and ensure their long term health, see additional details here.

6:00PM Northern Ave. Bridge Project Presentation. The City of Boston is hosting a public virtual meeting to share the bold design selected, including how it will meet the project goals to improve mobility, honor history, strengthen resiliency, and create a destination, see additional details here.

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lecture Series – Urban Renewal. During the West End Museum’s closure due to COVID-19, no scheduled events will take place, regardless of their previous announcement. The Museum will do their best to reschedule all canceled events once they reopen, see additional details here.

Notable News:

A local North End teacher at St. John School, Megan Congemi, stepped out of her apartment onto Washington Street only to be surprised by a parade of her students for Teacher Appreciation Day, read more on The Boston Globe.

Thursday, May 7

6:00PM Canceled: North End Public Safety Meeting. All public meetings at the Nazzaro Center are canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.

Friday, May 8

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. This week’s theme is Mediterranean.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Food Insecurity and Cultural Competency. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted on line prior to the start of the hearing at boston.gov/city-council-tv, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

