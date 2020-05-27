Wednesday’s Brief: COVID-19 Field Hospital To Stop Accepting Patients, RUFF North End Reopens, COVID-19 Exposure Hearing, Purchasing Liquor Licenses Hearing

Today is Wednesday, May 27 and if your furry friend has been missing their favorite park, you’re both in luck. After about six week of being closed, RUFF North End Dog Park finally reopened yesterday, see below and read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Public Hearing on Occupational Presumption of COVID-19 Exposure. Order for a hearing regarding the occupational presumption of COVID-19 exposure for essential frontline workers. This matter was sponsored by Councilors Breadon and Flynn and was referred to the Committee on April 29, 2020, see additional information here.

1:00PM Public Hearing on the City Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional information here.

Notable News:

With health data showing “that we are trending in the right direction” Gov. Charlie Baker announced yesterday that the 1,000-bed field hospital set up last month to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic “is no longer necessary”, read more on WBUR.org.

New Addition to The Gassy Garden:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, May 28

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel Series with Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich. This series will follow a Q&A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: singing, directing, Broadway performers, MET performers, customers, designers, and composers. Guests will also share and present work when possible. Join Via Zoom, Password: Expert.

Friday, May 29

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Latin American, see additional information here.

