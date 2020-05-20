Wednesday’s Brief: BC Intends to Bring Students Back in August, Marathon Organizers Cautious About September Race, Book Talk

Today is Wednesday, May 20 and while last month’s Boston Marathon has been reschedule for this upcoming September, organizers are still cautions about being able to host the marathon come Fall, read more on The Boston Globe.

6:00PM Book Talk: Author Libby Copeland The Lost Family. Join the Boston Public Library for an online talk with author Libby Copeland and moderator Amy Dockser Marcus, a staff reporter for the Wall Street Journal covering health and science, see additional information here.

BC intends to hold classes on campus

As the state slowly reopens and places of businesses, restaurants, and other organizations are learning how to reopen and work around the “new normal”, Boston College announced they have full intentions of bringing students back on campus beginning August 31st as previously scheduled, read more on The Boston Globe.

Thursday, May 21

NEMPAC Presents: Faculty Interview: Performance with Dan Raney. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel as she interviews guitar, drums, ukulele and piano instructor Dan Raney. Dan will even give some short performances in between questions on IG live @nempacboston.

1:00PM Online Book Discussion Groups. This adult book group is meeting online to discuss e-books available from Hoopla using your BPL library card or e-Card. May’s book is Equal Rites by Terry Pratchett; June’s is Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson. Please email rmanos@bpl.org for a link to the discussion, see additional details here.

2:00PM BPL Bollywood Funk Online. Bollywood funk is a high-energy dance with a mix of Jazz, Hip Hop and Funk fused with the hottest Bollywood beats and moves. Join dance instructor, Chavi Bansal, and be ready to sweat, smile and have a lot of fun! Class is fit for all levels no prior experience required but this class is intended for children or teens, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: Singalong Series with Alexandra Dietrich. Join host Alexandra Dietrich, for sing-alongs for all ages with classic to contemporary music that we all know and love. Let your inner Broadway or Disney star shine! Read more here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: My Friend Dahmer. Join the Boston Public Library to discuss the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer (Rated R; 107 mins)

Friday, May 22

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking the Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Asian Heritage, see additional details here.

12:00PM EBC Climate Change Leadership Webinar Series: City of Boston. This EBC lunchtime webinar will feature Carl Spector, Commissioner for the Environment for the City of Boston. In October 2019, the City of Boston’s Environment Department released the 2019 Climate Action Plan Update, presenting pathways for Boston to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Carl will review the specific goals and actions that the City will implement to continue to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 (below 2005 levels), and 100 percent by 2050. Carl will also discuss the 18 specific strategies developed, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform. To Access Online: Zoom Event Link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/804381225?pwd=UDd5ZXlmSEFwUVhETzRLZHB4WGpwdz09 Zoom Password: NEMPAC2020.

