Virtual Duckling Day May 10

On Sunday, May 10, join Friends of the Public Garden at noon for a live “virtual” Ducking Day on Facebook! This Mother’s Day we are all practicing social distancing and staying home, so we wanted to bring you a virtual celebration.

Our broadcast will feature:

• Warm welcome from the Friends Executive Director, Liz Vizza

• Greetings from Mayor Marty Walsh

• Fun video remembering Ducking Days past

• Live reading of “Make Way for Ducklings” by WCVB-5s Rhondella Richardson with her daughter Rhylee

The Facebook event will begin at 12 p.m. and run about 20 minutes. Duckling Day is a longstanding city tradition known as the cutest event in Boston. Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the live broadcast, the footage will be available for all to enjoy afterward.

Have any photos of your favorite Ducklings? Email us at info@friendsofthepublicgarden.org with the subject “Duckling Day” and we will share some of our favorites to our Facebook and Instagram on May 10.