Tuesday’s Brief: Encore Shares Reopening Plans, NEMPAC Reading, Changes for Safe Street Hearing, 11 Urban Oddities for Your Next Walk

Today is Tuesday, May 12 and if you’ve been taking some time to get out for some exercise each day and walk the neighborhoods of Boston, here are eleven urban oddities to discover on your next walk, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

NEMPAC Faculty Interview & “Meet the Orchestra” Reading with Valerie Osbo. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel on IGTV as she interviews Good Shepherd School and voice/piano instructor Valerie Osborn. After the interview, Valerie will be reading from the children’s book Meet the Orchestra, introducing different musical instruments using animals with even a special music playlist to go along with it!

5:30PM Public Hearing on Implementing Changes for Safe Street. The Boston City Council will hold a hearing on implementing changes for safe streets during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

6:30PM Canceled: FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. This meeting has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable News:

On the heels of Governor Baker’s reopening plan announcement, Encore Boston Harbor detailed their reopening plan including installing thermal camera to take temperatures of guests and employees, spacing out slot machines and other precautions. It’s still uncertain when they’ll be able to open under the new plan, but they’re preparing for when it is safe to do so, read more on CBS Boston.

Stormy Skies:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, May 13

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Jared Hardesty – Brief History of Slavery in England. In virtual talk, historian Jared Ross Hardesty will discuss his newest book Black Lives, Native Lands, White Worlds: A History of Slavery in New England by focusing on the individual stories of enslaved people in New England, bringing their experiences to life. Afterward, stay online to be the first to hear new updates on Hardesty’s ongoing research into the seventeenth-century slave trading and smuggling ring centered at Old North, see additional details here.

Thursday, May 14

NEMPAC Presents: Mozart’s The Magic Flute: Reading and Musical Highlights. Join NEMPAC on IGTV and learn about Mozart’s most whimsical opera, The Magic Flute, through story-telling and musical excerpts! A prince on a quest, magical instruments, a daring rescue…join Development Assistant Pamela Feo for a storybook reading of this adventurous tale, and learn opera terms as we hear some of Mozart’s most famous musical highlights along the way, see additional details here.

1:00PM Co-Creating Community Conversations: Where Do We Grow Next? This Community Conversation will be a bit different. Instead of regular presenters, we’ll have facilitated breakout rooms where you will have a chance to explore issues that are forefront on your minds. What issues are important to you? What are the challenges that face your community? Connect to others and share ideas to help us co-create a greener, healthier, and more resilient Boston, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform, see additional details here.

