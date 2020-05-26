Tuesday’s Brief: Beaches Reopen, BPL Board of Trustees Meeting, Intro to Astrology for Teens

Today is Tuesday, May 26 and instead of the normal 37,000 flags that would be placed to honor the Massachusetts service members who died since the American Revolution, 1,000 American flags were instead placed about 6 feet apart overnight for Memorial Day on Monday, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

8:30AM Boston Public Library Board of Trustees Annual Meeting. All are welcome to attend this annual meeting. See the agenda and Zoom information here.

3:30PM Introduction to Astrology for Teens. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for an online class on astrology with Jenn. Have you ever wondered how your zodiac sign is determined? Do you want to know the difference between your moon sign and your sun sign? Are you curious what your signs say about you? Learn the answers to all of that and more! Connection information will be sent to registered participants, see additional information here.

Notable News:

While beaches across the state are now open as of yesterday, health officials are discouraging people from staying all day, laying on the sand and playing games in an effort to encourage social distancing, read more on NBC Boston.

Stand By Me:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, May 27

10:00AM Public Hearing on Occupational Presumption of COVID-19 Exposure. Order for hearing regarding the occupational presumption of COVID-19 exposure for essential frontline workers. This matter was sponsored by Councilors Breadon and Flynn and was referred to the Committee on April 29, 2020, see additional information here.

1:00PM Public Hearing on the City Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional information here.

Thursday, May 28

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel Series with Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich. Curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, this series will follow a Q & A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: Singing, Directing, Broadway performers, MET Performers, Customers, Designers, and Composers. Heather and Alexandra will field questions from our community for the panel to answer and discuss. Guests will also share and present work when possible. Although all programming is free, we have a suggested donation for all offerings which can be made via Venmo @Nempac-Boston. Zoom Link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78083586393 Zoom Password: Expert

Friday, May 29

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond, see additional information here.

