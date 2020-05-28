Thursday’s Brief: Taranta Transforms into Taco Pop Up, Ask an Expert Panel, Zakim Bridge Sunset

Today is Thursday, May 28 and local comedy writer Ben Alper says, “Boston’s North End Prince Street dog park reopened. Social distancing rules will be observed, and no pet will be allowed to sniff another without a mask.”

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel Series with Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich. This series will follow a Q&A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: singing, directing, Broadway performers, MET performers, customers, designers, and composers. Guests will also share and present work when possible. Join Via Zoom, Password: Expert.

In an effort to find creative ways to stay afloat during the ongoing pandemic, North End chef Jose Duarte of Taranta opened his own take out taco pop up dubbed La Reina, read more on Boston.com.

Friday, May 29

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Latin American, see additional information here.

Saturday, May 30

10:00AM NEMPAC Virtual Perfrom-a-Thon. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will host its sixth annual Perform-a-thon for music scholarships and educational program online through Zoom, see additional information here.

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional information here.

The Massachusetts Legislature passed a bill on Thursday May 21, 2020, that will provide additional Unemployment Insurance (UI) relief to low-income families, non-profit institutions and employers, continue reading.

