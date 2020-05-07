Thursday’s Brief: Northern Ave Bridge Renderings, Canceled Meetings, Summer Feasts & Processions Canceled

Today is Thursday, May 7 and local comedian Ben Alper says, “A Mass business owner plans to reopen her two family-run golf courses this week in defiance of the statewide ban on golfing implemented by Gov. Charlie Baker – or as she’s calling her act of civil disobedience: the chip shot heard round the world.”

Yesterday evening city officially presented their replacement for the rusty swing bridge that currently connects downtown Boston and the Seaport at the mouth of Fort Point Channel. The design includes two spans for pedestrians and cyclists as well as a single bus lane, read more on Boston.com.

Northern Avenue Bridge rendering. –City of Boston via Boston.com

Friday, May 8

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. This week’s theme is Mediterranean.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Food Insecurity and Cultural Competency. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted on line prior to the start of the hearing at boston.gov/city-council-tv, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

Limoncello Restaurant at 190 North Street, Boston is now doing takeout every day from 12:00-7:30 with a special takeout menu, continue reading.

