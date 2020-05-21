Thursday’s Brief: Boston’s Top Virtual Tours, NEMPAC Performance, Book Discussion Group, Bollywood Funk, Movie Club

Today is Thursday, May 21 and local comedy writer Ben Alper say, “Gov. Charlie Baker announced his plan to reopen Massachusetts. As of May 18, manufacturing and construction businesses are allowed to begin operating. However, beachgoers will require a permit to build sand castles.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

NEMPAC Presents: Faculty Interview: Performance with Dan Raney. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel as she interviews guitar, drums, ukulele and piano instructor Dan Raney. Dan will even give some short performances in between questions on IG live @nempacboston.

1:00PM Online Book Discussion Groups. Three adult book groups will meet to discuss Equal Rites by Terry Pratchett (email rmanos@bpl.org for a link to this discussion), The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien (email kgallagher@bpl.org for details), or The Legacy of Brother Thomas with guest Oompa, see additional details here.

2:00PM BPL Bollywood Funk Online. Bollywood funk is a high-energy dance with a mix of Jazz, Hip Hop and Funk fused with the hottest Bollywood beats and moves. Join dance instructor, Chavi Bansal, and be ready to sweat, smile and have a lot of fun! Class is fit for all levels no prior experience required but this class is intended for children or teens, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: Singalong Series with Alexandra Dietrich. Join host Alexandra Dietrich, for sing-alongs for all ages with classic to contemporary music that we all know and love. Let your inner Broadway or Disney star shine! Read more here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: My Friend Dahmer. Join the Boston Public Library to discuss the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer (Rated R; 107 mins)

Since art and cultural institutions across the state have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic, people have turned to taking virtual stores instead for a more safe experience from home, here are some of Boston’s most popular virtual tours, read more on Boston.com.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking the Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Asian Heritage, see additional details here.

12:00PM EBC Climate Change Leadership Webinar Series: City of Boston. This EBC lunchtime webinar will feature Carl Spector, Commissioner for the Environment for the City of Boston. In October 2019, the City of Boston’s Environment Department released the 2019 Climate Action Plan Update, presenting pathways for Boston to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Carl will review the specific goals and actions that the City will implement to continue to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 (below 2005 levels), and 100 percent by 2050. Carl will also discuss the 18 specific strategies developed, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform. To access online, use this Zoom Event Link and Zoom Password: NEMPAC2020.

