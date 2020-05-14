Thursday’s Brief: 100 Restaurant Owners Plea to Reopen, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Where Do We Grow Next? Meet the Author, Virtual Movie Club

Today is Thursday, May 14 and local comedian Ben Alper says, “Unfortunately, most of Boston’s North End summer feasts and processions have been canceled. However, for folks longing for that festival experience, GrubHub will be offering a 50lb “Fried Calamari Artery-Clogger-In-a-Box.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

NEMPAC Presents: Mozart’s The Magic Flute: Reading and Musical Highlights. Join NEMPAC on IGTV and learn about Mozart’s most whimsical opera, The Magic Flute, through story-telling and musical excerpts! A prince on a quest, magical instruments, a daring rescue…join Development Assistant Pamela Feo for a storybook reading of this adventurous tale, and learn opera terms as we hear some of Mozart’s most famous musical highlights along the way, see additional details here.

1:00PM Co-Creating Community Conversations: Where Do We Grow Next? This community conversation will be a bit different. Instead of regular presenters, we’ll have facilitated breakout rooms where you will have a chance to explore issues that are forefront on your minds. What issues are important to you? What are the challenges that face your community? Connect to others and share ideas to help us co-create a greener, healthier, and more resilient Boston, see additional details here.

6:00PM Meet the Author: Stephen Puleo. Hear from one of Boston’s best-loved historians, about his new book, Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission, which casts light on the special relationship between Ireland and the United States going back to 1847. Jean Maguire, Library Director at American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society, will moderate. Register here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: Captain Fantastic (2016). Join the Boston Public Library to discuss this film. Stream the movie with your BPL library card. Email jhawes@bpl.org to register. The link to the virtual discussion will be emailed to you.

Notable News:

As part of a collective plea, more than 100 restaurants owners in Massachusetts came together to write a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking to partially open as early as this upcoming Monday and then shifting to full capacity in June. The restaurants stated they could operate safer than some of the larger retail corporations that have been deemed essential and remained open during the pandemic, read more on WCVB.com.

North End Sunsets:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, May 15

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is African Heritage. See here for more information on registration.

10:00AM City Council hearing to explore preparation for the upcoming 2020 Elections. The City Council Committee on Government Operations will hold a virtual hearing on Docket #0643, order for a hearing to explore preparation for the Upcoming 2020 Elections in September and November, see additional details here.

12:00PM Greenway Conservancy Panel Discussion on Public Art in the Digital Age. Join Hoverlay and the Greenway Conservancy for a curated conversation on public art in the digital age. Greenway Conservancy Director and Curator of Public Art, Lucas Cowan, will moderate a lively conversation engaging perspectives of contemporary art from artists, software developers, and curators, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform, see additional details here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.