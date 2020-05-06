Summer 2020 North End Italian Feasts & Processions Canceled

With no large public gatherings in the City of Boston likely to be permitted this summer, city officials have consulted with the North End feast societies to cancel all of the scheduled 2020 feasts and processions.

Saint Anthony’s Centennial Feast – August 2019 (Photo: Matt Conti)

Summer 2020 North End Feast & Procession Schedule

NorthEndBoston.com

June 7, 2020 – Santa Maria Di Anzano Procession

AnzanoBoston.com

June 2020 – Saint Anthony of Padua Procession

June 28, 2020 – Saint Padre Pio Procession

July 12, 2020 – Madonna delle Grazie Procession

July 19, 2020 – San Rocco Procession

July 26, 2020 – St. Joseph Procession

July 30 & 31, August 1, & 2, 2020 – St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast

SaintAgrippinaBoston.com — Facebook page

August 7, 8 & 9, 2020 – Madonna Della Cava Feast

MadonnaDellaCava.com

August 13, 14, 15 & 16, 2020

Fisherman’s Feast of the Madonna Del Soccorso di Sciacca

FishermansFeast.com — Facebook page

August 27, 2020 – St. Lucy’s Feast

StAnthonysFeast.com/StLucy.html

August 28, 29 & 20, 2020 – Saint Anthony’s Feast

StAnthonysFeast.com — Twitter

September 13, 2020 – Santa Rosalia di Palermo

Facebook page

September 18, 19, 20, 2020 — San Gennaro Feast

SanGennaroBoston.org — Facebook page

The individual feast societies have been reaching out to their members and supporters with letters, some that we have posted below.

Dear Friends:

It is with great sadness that we announce that we are cancelling the 2020 Saint Anthony and Saint Lucy Feast. We come to this decision after much consideration and in consultation with the City of Boston.

For over 100 years, Saint Anthony’s Feast has celebrated faith, family, community and tradition in the North End of Boston. During this current crisis, these values have special meaning that will guide us. Visit our social media pages for further announcements and virtual feast events in August.

The Saint Anthony & Saint Lucy family wish everyone good health during this time of uncertainty. We join with all of you in praying for those around the world affected by this public health crisis. In the meantime, we will begin planning next year’s celebration and commemorate the Centennial of Saint Lucy’s Feast on August 26-29, 2021.

Please continue to follow public health guidelines, be safe and be healthy. God Bless.

Via Sant’ Antonio e’ Santa Lucia.

The Members of St. Anthony’s Society

Dear Family and Friends of the Madonna Del Soccorso Society,

It is with a heavy heart that we send out this letter today. For 110 Years the Fisherman’s feast of Boston has celebrated the feast of our beloved Madonna del Soccorso, from our blessing of the fleet and family night on Thursday, to our grand procession and flight of the Angel on Sunday.

Unfortunately due to the current pandemic and restrictions put in place by the city of Boston, we have been forced to cancel this year’s feast.

I know it will be difficult to imagine a summer in the North End without our festivals and traditions, but now is a time that we must look to the Madonna and all the patron Saints to help us all get through these troubled times. It is with our devotion, prayers and beliefs that we will all make it through this together and stronger.

We can say that at some point there will be a planned celebration for the Madonna. We will definitely keep you all informed as soon as plans are made.

We hope that you all are safe and healthy and we want to extend our well wishes to everyone. If you are in need or having troubles, the Madonna del Soccorso Society is here to help you. Please reach out if you need us in any way. www.fishermansfeastboston@gmail.com

Sincerely,

The Madonna Del Soccorso Society

Viva La Madonna