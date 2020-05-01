Social Distance Dash May 1–3 to Support NEMPAC

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is participating as a non-profit beneficiary of the upcoming Social Distance Dash this weekend, May 1–3, 2020.

We are all stuck at home together. Working from our living rooms, having conference calls interrupted by barking dogs, homeschooling kids and trying to do it all. Naturally, our patience is running thin and we need an escape.

It is time to get outside and join the Social Distance Dash for some much-needed fresh air and exercise. This virtual road race is the perfect opportunity for you to stay active (while remaining socially distant!), and most importantly, support your favorite charity.

“Race Day” is anytime between May 1st and 3rd. You can run or walk 1 mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, or 26.2 anytime, anywhere to support your cause. Simply track your time and distance on any workout app or watch, screen shot it or take a picture and email it to socialdistancedash@fmpproductions.com. Once received, you’ll be sent a Social Distance Dash finisher medal.

We’re all in this together, so let’s come celebrate this bond by supporting the causes that are working hard to help those who need it most! All proceeds from the Social Distance Dash will support charity Partners. It’s $25 to participate—sign-up and register here.

Please tag @NEMPACBoston in your race or walk photos!