RUFF Says Farewell to Emily “Emmy” Mahfood

With extremely heavy hearts, RUFF North End shares the news that we have lost one of the most spirited and loved members of our RUFF family and the North End community. Emily “Emmy” Mahfood passed away Thursday, May 14th.

Many of us who knew Emmy have seen her ups and downs with her health. Unfortunately, our Mother Pupper could not withstand her last injury and left this world and is now reunited with her Rudy and Mikey.

Emmy was fierce—with her words, with her wit, and above all else, with her love. If the tiger face tattoo didn’t make her strength clear, one conversation with this intelligent, little lady would! A retired nurse, a mother, a dog lover was just the tip of getting to know Em. She was a driving force within RUFF, always calling out people who didn’t pick up, always the first person to volunteer to work our table at any event, using her voice to anyone who would listen to push our mission.

She would fly around the North End on her scooter, with Rudy in her lap, and report back all the dog news she could. Sometimes she would call more than a handful of times a day…oh how we will miss those calls. Our dog park exists today because of her voracious support and endless love. Emmy had the biggest heart; she loved each North End dog as much as she loved her own. She would be the first one rolling around on the ground with the new puppies or with big kisses for the senior guys. We will miss her advice and guidance; it was always so direct and to the point.

When she lost Rudy three short weeks ago, a part of Emmy went with him. Her fiery spirit dimmed. They were two peas in a pod; those of us who loved and were close to her knew Rudy was her world. We imagine they are now together again, smiling big smiles with eyes glimmering. The North End will not be the same without her—the dog park will be quieter, and we will be left better for having known this legend. We were lucky enough to be loved by the Mother Pupper, Emily Mahfood.

Emmy’s brother is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to RUFF. We plans to host a tribute and memory sharing for Emmy when we are able to gather again.