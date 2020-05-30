Rolling Parade for Class of 2020 North End Graduates [Photo Gallery]

A rolling Class of 2020 Graduation Parade was held on Saturday morning to recognize Boston North End seniors who have missed their formal ceremonies this year. Organized by State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, dozens of vehicles made their way through the streets stopping at the homes of over 20 graduates. Seniors received commendations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives handed out by Michlewitz while District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards gave out Boston City Council citations. Mike’s Pastry donated boxes of sweets for the grads with others contributing cupcakes, cotton candy and other treats along the way.

Rolling graduation parade makes it way down Hanover St. in Boston’s North End

Stonehill College graduate Vitianna D’Amico (left) and Boston Latin Academy graduate Serina D’Amico

Mass. College of Pharmacy Graduate Ivana Bonetti with family; [not pictured Suffolk University Graduate Michael Bonetti]

Cheering on the graduates in the rolling parade

St. Anthony’s Club sets off confetti for the grads

Graduate Brianna Woods accepts her commendation at the rollng parade

Graduate Samantha Peracchi – Bentley University

Boston Lattn School Graduate Joseph Bova with Lynn Longo Bova

Boston Latin School Graduate Calvin Szulc with family

Boston Latin School Graduate Matthew Mendoza with family

Sponsor State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz led the rolling parade and gave a State House commendation to each graduate.

Boston Latin School Graduate Antonio Romano and grandmother, Flora

Newton North High Graduate Sydney Russo with mother Sandy Russo

Grads greet the rolling parade

Cotting School graduate Anthony Longo Jr.

Josiah Quincy HS graduate Maria Perez and friends

Grads greet the rolling parade on Hanover Street

Suffolk University graduates Talia Riccioli and Laina Dowd

City Councilor Lydia Edwards cheers on the graduates

Suffolk University graduates Maddy Souza and Jennifer Vieira

Boston Latin School graduates Victoria Peterlin and Nolan Ward

Danver High Graduate Jessica Forziati

St. Mary’s graduate Isabella Moretti

Graduates Francis Shea (Deerfield) and Mattea DelPeschio (Dexter)

Northeastern graduate Asia Palmoba (right) and friend

Endicott Street confetti for the graduation rolling parade

Photos by Matt Conti.