A rolling Class of 2020 Graduation Parade was held on Saturday morning to recognize Boston North End seniors who have missed their formal ceremonies this year. Organized by State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, dozens of vehicles made their way through the streets stopping at the homes of over 20 graduates. Seniors received commendations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives handed out by Michlewitz while District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards gave out Boston City Council citations. Mike’s Pastry donated boxes of sweets for the grads with others contributing cupcakes, cotton candy and other treats along the way.
One Reply to “Rolling Parade for Class of 2020 North End Graduates [Photo Gallery]”
Congratulations guys! 💪