Reader Poll: What Do You Think of the Northern Avenue Bridge Design?

City officials recently presented design plans for the Northern Avenue Bridge project, tentatively set to begin in 2021. The design takes a “people-first” approach, with a center promenade and two “ribbons.” The side facing the Harbor and Rowes Wharf will be exclusively for pedestrians, and the side facing the Moakley Bridge will be for emergency vehicles, shuttle buses, and cyclists.

Those who attended the online public meeting or the May Wharf District Council meeting, where the plans were also discussed, had much to say about the design. Many residents support the pedestrian-focused nature of the bridge (and have since discussions began back in 2018), but some have concerns about the overall project, questioning the costs, public transit benefits, and possible directionality issues.

What do you think of the new Northern Avenue Bridge design? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below.

