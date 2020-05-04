Police Blotter: Theft from Vehicle and Stolen Package

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

04/26/20 at 8 p.m. – 04/28/20 at 12 p.m.

Victim reports her 2012 Nissan Rogue was parked on Unity St. and unknown person removed a Vera Bradley bag containing prescription medicine, clothing, sneakers, and personal items. Victim reports that the vehicle was unlocked.

Larceny

04/30/20 6:02 p.m.

Witness reported that two unknown suspects had stolen a package delivery from a Endicott St. front entryway. Responding police officers stopped the suspects and recovered the package. Suspect to be summonsed to court. Victim was not at home. The package was logged in at District A-1 property locker for safekeeping.