Police Blotter: Counterfeit Money, Breaking & Entering to Motor Vehicle, Package Theft From Entryway

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Breaking and Entering (Residence)

05/04/20 3:00 p.m.

Male suspect to be summoned to court for breaking & entering (residential) of a Garden Court Street building. The suspect was observed by a tenant inside the front entryway stealing two packages. Suspect fled the building and was stopped by responding officers. At this time, it’s unknown how the suspect was able to get into the locked front doors of the building.

Breaking and Entering (Motor Vehicle)

05/11/20 3:19 a.m.

Male suspect to be summoned to court for a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle on Commercial Street. Suspect was observed breaking into the rear truck bed of a 2013 Ford F150 and stealing a bag containing miscellaneous property of the victim. Property recovered from suspect.

Larceny/Counterfeit Currency

05/14/20 9:04 a.m.

Store manager of a Hanover Street pharmacy reports a female suspect passed a counterfeit bill during a Money Gram transfer. The suspects identification was pulled from the transfer process and the pharmacy has video footage of the incident. Counterfeit bill logged in as evidence.