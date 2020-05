The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Bike Larceny

05/16/20 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Victim reports unknown persons entered a Noyes Place hallway building and stole a VF Transit (red) Hybrid bike.

Breaking and Entering—Commercial

05/16 8:00 p.m. – 05/17/20 3:00 p.m.

Salem street restaurant owner reports a male suspect, caught on video footage, broke through the front glass door and stole an iPad and several bottles of wine.