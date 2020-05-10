Opera From the Balcony in Boston’s North End [Video]

Taking a cue from when they sang opera from balconies during the COVID-19 quarantine in Italy, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) joined with Tresca to bring opera from Ray Bourque’s Table 77 balcony in Boston’s North End.

Performing on Sunday, Mother’s Day, were soprano Carina DiGianfilippo who sings internationally and tenor Fran Rogers who frequently sings the national anthem for both the Patriots and the Celtics. On Saturday, performing were Wes Hunter and mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Kinder, both of whom will be starring in NEMPAC’s Pop-Up Opera of The Barber of Seville in the streets of the North End this June.

“Tresca wanted to sponsor this to lift spirits, lighten the mood and celebrate Mother’s Day weekend while still social distancing,” said co-owner Bill Galatis who attended with Chef Rich Ansara on Mother’s Day. “We need more positive stories.” The event was not publicized so as not to encourage a large gathering, but rather have the music reach those passing by in the street and out for a quick trip.