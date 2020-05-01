Op-Ed: State of Mask Wearing in the North End

Let’s all thank the small businesses that are keeping our community intact. The cashiers at The Golden Goose, butchers at Sulmona Meats, the workers at Bova’s and Parziale’s Bakery, the list goes on, who all show up to serve us every day, and they don’t have N95 masks to protect themselves from the public who walk in potentially contagious of COVID-19.

If someone comes into the store and gets them sick, put the risk of death aside, it could easily be 2-4 weeks of severe illness for them, increased chance of spreading to other customers, and near certain risk they spread the illness to their loved ones. At this point, if we as the public wear face masks, we drastically decrease the chance we spread the disease to others.

Unfortunately, the North End community is failing to wear masks. Just go for a walk around the neighborhood and you’ll find less than 50% of people following protocol. It’s not just the youth. The range of people disregarding the best interest of the neighborhood’s health spans the generational spectrum.

To be clear, wearing a mask doesn’t do much to prevent you from getting sick, but it does a lot to protect your neighbor from contracting the disease if you’re infected and don’t know it. Out of respect for our neighbors and the people risking their health to serve us, the community should step up and take wearing masks seriously.

Somerville and Cambridge are now ticketing people for not wearing masks. The City of Boston strongly urges everyone to wear masks if in public. Despite Marty Walsh’s Boston Globe article shaming runners and cyclists, the city’s own text message alerts continue to emphasize social distancing and hand washing, and fail to consistently mention mask wearing.

The task is simple, let’s all do our part to keep each other safe and wear masks whenever walking about the neighborhood. Businesses can post the flyer below on their doors to remind customers.

