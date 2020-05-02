North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For April 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of April 2020.

$0 – $999,999

465-469 Hanover St #4: 1 bed, 1 bath with 564 sf. sold for $502,000

17 Snow Hill St #2: 1 bed, 1 bath with 636 sf. sold for $515,000

248-254 North St #4: 2 bed, 1 bath with 701 sf. sold for $640,000

The Mariner #509: 1+ bed, 1 bath with 739 sf. sold for $720,000

37 Fleet St #2: 2 bed, 2 bath with 731 sf. sold for $755,000

9-15 Battery St #7: 2 bed, 1 bath with 849 sf. sold for $767,000

120 Commercial St #1-2: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,135 sf. sold for $845,000

142 Commercial St. #601: 2 bed, 1 bath with 1,120 sf. sold for $907,500

$1,000,000 +

Lovejoy Wharf #3A: 1 bed, 1 bath with 873 sf. sold for $1,044,200

The Intercontinental #15H: 1 bed, 1 bath with 1,189 sf. sold for $1,092,500

134-136 Fulton St #2: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,609 sf. sold for $1,315,000

Lovejoy Wharf #12B: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,256 sf. sold for $1,545,000

Burroughs Wharf #401: 2 bed, 1.5 bath with 1,032 sf. sold for $1,595,000

Harbor Towers II (65) #29F: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,633 sf. sold for $1,625,000

Lovejoy Wharf #PH1E: 3 bed, 3 bath with 1,644 sf. sold for $2,895,000

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

