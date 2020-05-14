North End Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Virtual Observances

The North End Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 144 has announced updates to its annual Memorial Day Service for 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year’s ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, and will be limited to three members of Post 144 who will broadcast observances on Facebook. Community members are encouraged to join virtually.

VFW North End Post 144 Memorial Day Service, May 2019.

Honoring the North End’s fallen, the ceremony will take place at the VFW plaque on the Paul Revere Mall (Prado).

The VFW will also be part of the Saint Leonard Church Mass Intentions at 8:00 AM (virtual service).

