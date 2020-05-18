North Bennet Street School “In The Making” Series Features Crafts– and Tradespeople

The North Bennet Street School (NBSS) has launched a new virtual series, “In the Making,” to keep NBSS students, faculty, exhibitors, and community members connected during this time of social distancing.

May is typically when NBSS hosts their annual Celebration of Craft, a nearly two-month-long exhibition of student and alumni work featuring hand-carved furniture and woodwork, jewelry, leather-bound books, instruments, and more. Due to COVID-19, this tradition had to be canceled for 2020, and so NBSS is gathering its community virtually through this series of conversations.

Interviewed by Kristen Odle, NBSS Retail & Exhibit Manager, the series currently includes sixteen crafts- and tradespeople providing insight into their lives and work. The video above shares a preview of the series, as Odle speaks with NBSS students and faculty on what their lives have been like since the stay-at-home advisory.

Watch the first interview below with Rebekah Lord Gardiner, NBSS bookbinding graduate ’93, member of the School’s Board of Advisors, and co-owner of Shepard & Maudsleigh Studios.

Follow along with the transcript and visit nbss.edu/blog for more “In the Making” conversations.