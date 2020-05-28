New “Healthy Streets” Program Will Expand Bus Stops, Create More Bike Lanes

As part of the City’s reopening process during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Walsh has announced a new “healthy streets” program that will reimagine streets to support businesses and restaurants, provide additional space for residents using public transportation, and accelerate the installation of bike lanes.

The series of changes to Boston’s streets builds on Mayor Walsh’s earlier discussion of creative ideas to maintain social distancing in public spaces. The City has now released more details, including locations that will be impacted.

Expanding Bus Stops

To better accommodate workers who use MBTA bus routes, which continue to see high use by essential workers, the Boston Transportation Department will expand bus stops at ten locations in partnership with the MBTA, and will begin to make these changes the week of June 1st.

The closest location to the North End is Haymarket Station on Congress Street. Other locations include:

Maverick Blue Line Station on the median island in Maverick Square

Blue Hill Avenue Bus Stops (Inbound Only) at Morton Street and Woodhaven Street

Hynes Station (Northbound) Stop

Broadway Station

Warren Street at Whiting Street and Moreland Street

Route 39 Bus Stop at Fenwood Street

Route 7 (Inbound) stop at L Street at Broadway

Accelerating Bike Lane Installations

The first phase of bike lanes will focus on connecting downtown to the citywide network. The closest street to the North End getting a new, “quick-build” bike lane is State Street from Atlantic Ave. to Congress St. Other locations include:

Arlington St (Beacon to Stuart)

Beacon St (Charles to Berkeley)

Boylston St (Arlington to Washington)

Charles St (Boylston to Beacon)

Columbus Ave (W Newton to Stuart)

Court St (Congress to Tremont)

State St (Atlantic to Congress)

Tremont St (Court to Shawmut)

“These innovative streets programs focus on what residents need: safe, reliable transportation if they must travel in Boston, access to fresh air and open spaces, and building social and physical distancing into everyday life. As we continue to carefully plan for reopening in Boston, we will continue our work to create streets and transportation that work for all.” – Mayor Walsh.

Support for Restaurants

The Transportation and Public Works Departments are reviewing requests to accommodate outdoor dining on sidewalks and parking lanes from over 250 establishments. Temporary street closures with barriers and signs will also be explored as part of the outdoor seating work, and to create better green links to parks and open spaces.

The City has also created temporary pick-up zones in front of restaurants. To request a zone, fill out this online form.

Read more about the Healthy Streets Program at boston.gov/departments/transportation/healthy-streets.