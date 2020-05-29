NEW Health Opens Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site at Villa Michelangelo Senior Housing

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health opened a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Villa Michelangelo senior housing facility in the North End of Boston on May 28, 2020. The population of the Villa Michelangelo is 62 and above making them a high-risk population for COVID-19 infection.

The testing site came to fruition after multiple residents of the senior housing facility tested positive for COVID-19. NEW Health sprang into action making plans for the pop-up testing site.

“Because this is a high-risk population living in close proximity with one another, it’s important that we offer everyone the ability to be tested,” said CEO Jim Luisi. “Many of the seniors living in the Villa don’t have access to reliable transportation.”

NEW Health tested over 30 residents of the Villa Michelangelo throughout the day of the pop-up testing site.

“They say you can judge a society by how it treats it’s seniors. Everyone today was so friendly, professional, and accommodating to all the residents of the senior housing building. I’m proud of our staff,” Jim went on to say.

NEW Health is working on establishing a convenient testing site for all residents of the North End.