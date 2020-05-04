NEMPAC to Host Special Faculty Open Mic Night in Honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

On Friday, May 8th at 6 p.m. the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will host its free open mic night as a special faculty edition!

This event will be emceed by Allie Meek-Carufel, Educational Programs Director & Music Theatre Instructor via Zoom.

There will be 10+ professional, talented faculty performers ranging from professional opera singers, musical theatre performers, guitarists, pianists, and more. There will be a mix of opera arias, show tune favorites, classical pieces, and even some jazz.

As a way to support our freelance teaching artists during COVID-19, and in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, there will be a suggested donation of $25 and all proceeds will go directly to the faculty performing.

Join Zoom Event: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/804381225

Password: NEMPAC2020

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/778279939245672/

NEMPAC continues to host virtual programming each week during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19. This week’s schedule features introductions to NEMPAC interns and faculty. See the full schedule for the week of May 4 below.

Follow NEMPAC on Instagram to join the live Instagram classes (marked with the colorful camera icon) and email Education Programs Director Allie Carufel to sign up for Zoom classes (marked with the blue video icon).

For more updates, visit www.nempacboston.org.