NEMPAC Moves 2020 Perform-a-thon Online to Benefit Music Scholarships

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will host its sixth annual Perform-a-thon for music scholarships and educational programs on Saturday, May 30, ALL DAY online through Zoom.

For their Perform-a-thon, NEMPAC will schedule back-to-back performances throughout the entire day and are encouraging every student to participate. Using the same platform as our successful online open mic community nights, we aim to have thousands logging in throughout the day to catch and support their favorite performer. This Perform-a-thon online event is open to the public and will include raffles, silent auctions, and special hosts.

“NEMPAC is here for our community during these uncertain times,” said Executive Director Sherri Snow. “We will ensure that every child receives an equal opportunity to participate in high-quality artistic programming or experiences next year. Whatever we raise from the Perform-a-thon, we give right back in need-based youth scholarship awards or use to provide low-cost or free program opportunities at our school partnership sites. We’re very excited to continue this event —and especially showcase all that our wonderful students have been learning at home.”

Students and faculty participants of the Perform-a-thon are collecting pledges through the “Pledge Me” campaign. Students had already begun collecting pledges in February and early March before the campaign was put on hold due to COVID-19. NEMPAC will officially relaunch the campaign on May 3rd. Students are suggested to collect at least five pledges to support the NEMPAC scholarship fund and educational programs. To support your musicians, please visit www.nempacboston.org/performathon.

The NEMPAC Youth Scholarship Fund provides need-based tuition assistance to students from North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods. Students are given awards to pursue artistic studies in private music lessons, summer programs, or an after-school program of their choosing.

NEMPAC strives to reach families regardless of financial status through free or low-cost private lessons and class programs. An August 2019 study determined that NEMPAC’s private instruction rates are 30% lower, on average, than comparable music schools in surrounding areas. This year, due to their expanding programs and school partnerships, the need for scholarship support has never been greater. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the NEMPAC Youth Scholarship Fund; help retain exceptional faculty; expand and sustain programs; and maintain tuition costs that are lower than any other community music school in and around the City of Boston.

For more information about this event, contact Allie Meek-Carufel, Educational Programs Director, at ameek@nempacboston.org or call 617-227-2270.

To learn more, please visit www.nempacboston.org.

Who: North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)

What: NEMPAC PERFORM-A-THON 2020

Where: Online – Zoom

When: Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 10 a.m.