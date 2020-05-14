NEMPAC Announces 2020 Spring Online Programs

The North End Music & Performance Center (NEMPAC) has announced its new 2020 Spring online programs for children and adults.

From song writing and storytelling, to learning about and jamming to your favorite divas and divos from the Great White Way, and to ukulele strumming for the adults, their programs promise to provide a dynamic interactive experience for their students.

Make your own show workshops | Grades 3 – 6

How to learn ukulele in a month | Adults

Broadway divas and divos | Grades 4 – 8

Read more about NEMPAC classes and programs. For questions, please email Allie Meek-Carufel, NEMPAC Educational Programs Director.

To learn more about NEMPAC, visit www.nempacboston.org.