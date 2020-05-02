Neighborhood Photo: Tony DeMarco Statue Salutes Healthcare Workers

Michael Schroeder captured this photo over the weekend of the Tony DeMarco statue wearing a face mask and scrubs with the Superman logo.

The outfit honors the healthcare workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19, and also reminds residents to wear face coverings when out in public. Governor Charlie Baker passed an order on Friday afternoon requiring masks in public places, which will go into effect on May 6th.

The statue, located on the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets, is of North End resident and famous boxer Tony DeMarco, who is famous for defeating New Jersey’s Johnny Saxton in 1955 for the world welterweight championship.

