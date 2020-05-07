Neighborhood Photo: Spring Has Sprung! (At Least For Now)

Spring has sprung at Lewis Wharf in Boston’s North End! Salvatore Dignoti shares this photo of trees blossoming along the wharf in the Thursday afternoon sunshine. Hopefully everyone got their dose of Vitamin D because some cold and nasty weather is on its way for the weekend.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.