Neighborhood Photo: Red Auerbach Sporting Scrubs and Mask

Red Auerbach waits to be able to remove his mask so he can light up his cigar to celebrate a cure and vaccine for the Coronavirus. Lighting up his cigar was Mr. Auerbach’s signature celebration when the Celtics won a game.

Caption by Robert Skole; photo by Monika Fuchs Skole.

Several Boston statues are now wearing scrubs to show support and appreciation to healthcare workers, along with masks to remind community members to wear face coverings when going out in public. Tony DeMarco at the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets is another such figure.

