Neighborhood Photo: North Street Grille Provides Breakfast to MGH Healthcare Workers

North Street Grille in Boston’s North End delivered breakfast to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiac and Thoracic OR Team on Friday morning.





North Street Grille recently reopened for takeout and delivery, Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Order directly at bestbrunchboston.com.

Photos courtesy of Robin and Dan from North Street Grille.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.