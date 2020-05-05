Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Always Beautiful Christopher Columbus Park

Posted on

Dr. Joseph Mendola shares this photo from, as he calls it, the “always beautiful Christopher Columbus Park.”

What’s that sign on the tree you ask? The North End Girl Scouts Troop #72158 have been studying trees and created a hug-a-tree-project to support the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and the trees. Read more here.

