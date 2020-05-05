Neighborhood Photo: Always Beautiful Christopher Columbus Park

Dr. Joseph Mendola shares this photo from, as he calls it, the “always beautiful Christopher Columbus Park.”

What’s that sign on the tree you ask? The North End Girl Scouts Troop #72158 have been studying trees and created a hug-a-tree-project to support the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and the trees. Read more here.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

