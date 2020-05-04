Neighborhood Council & Residents’ Association Joint Meeting with Elected Officials May 11

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold a joint neighborhood meeting on Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Elected officials State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Senator Joe Boncore, and City Councilor Lydia Edwards will provide updates on legislative initiatives, reopening plans, resources, unemployment, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and housing.

Join via Zoom. The meeting ID is 942-9267-3800.

Email your questions ahead of time to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com.