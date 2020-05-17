N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Lane Reductions Continue, Temporary Bridge Fender Installation

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of May 17–30, 2020.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Travel Impacts

Overnight lane reductions: Overnight lane reductions in both directions will continue during weekdays from 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. At least one lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available.

N. Washington St. Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

N. Washington St. Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Description of Scheduled Work

Construction of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge including installing temporary fender system, assembling, drainage work, building of and welding of bridge spans, supports, and columns.

Work Hours

Daytime (6:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.).

From 5/25- 5/30, crews will be working in two shifts (5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m) to install the temporary bridge fender system in the Charles River.

Work That Has Been Completed

Further construction of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge, drainage work, and preparations for fender installation.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge.Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.