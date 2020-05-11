Monday’s Brief: Restaurants Hoping to Expand Outdoors when Reopening, NEWNC & NEWRA Virtual Community Meeting, Balcony Blues

Today is Monday, May 11 and even by Boston’s standards, life on Boston’s sidewalks has gotten quite frosty lately – low and behold the once Boston drivers have now become the Boston walkers, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

7:00PM NEWNC & NEWRA Virtual Community Mtg. Join your community and elected officials Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Sen. Joe Boncore, and Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards for an update on the issues that matter most: legislative initiatives, reopening plans, available state and local resources, unemployment, CARES Act, and housing, rent and mortgage concerns, etc.

There will be time for your questions. Please email them in advance to: newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com, see additional details here.

Notable News:

As restaurants look towards reopening plans some owners are thinking of expanding outside given likely capacity limits to come. Frank DePasquale, owner of several restaurants including Bricco, is hoping to utilize a portion of Hanover street if there are limits in place, read more on CBS Boston.

Balcony Blues:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, May 12

NEMPAC Faculty Interview & “Meet the Orchestra” Reading with Valerie Osbo. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel on IGTV as she interviews Good Shepherd School and voice/piano instructor Valerie Osborn. After thee interview, Valerie will be reading from the children’s book “Meet the Orchestra” introducing different musical instruments using animals with even a special music playlist to go along with it!

5:30PM Public Hearing on Implementing Changes for Safe Street. The Boston City Council will hold a hearing on implementing changes for safe streets during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

6:30PM Canceled: FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. This meeting has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, May 13

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Jared Hardesty – Brief History of Slavery in England. In this concise yet comprehensive virtual talk, historian Jared Ross Hardesty will discuss his newest book Black Lives, Native Lands, White Worlds: A History of Slavery in New England by focusing on the individual stories of enslaved people in New England, bringing their experiences to life. Afterward, stay online to be the first to hear new updates on Hardesty’s ongoing research into the seventeenth-century slave trading and smuggling ring centered at Old North, see additional details here.

