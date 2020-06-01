Monday’s Brief: Protests End in Violence, Boston Offices Set to Reopen Today, Book Discussion “The Dutch House”

Today is Monday, June 1, and last night Boston protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd began peacefully, but ended in violence and arrests. Read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:45PM: Boston Public Library Book Discussion: The Dutch House Ages 18+. Join this virtual discussion of The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. Registration required by email to tstafford@bpl.org.

Notable News

Starting Monday, offices in the city of Boston can allow workers back inside, but on a very small scale. According to the guidance, offices can only allow 25% of their maximum capacity. Workers will also be encouraged to stay at least 6 feet apart and wear masks. Read more on WCVB.

Down by the Docks

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

1:00 PM: Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth. The interactive online events will be hosted by Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship Garrett Dash Nelson and will feature expert guests on various topics. More information and registration encouraged.

