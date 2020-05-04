Monday’s Brief: Mayor Walsh Shares Mask Tutorial, City Council Hearings on Coronavirus Relief Fund & Supporting Tenants, NEWNC Candidacy Announcements Due

Today is Monday, May 4 and since Gov. Baker recently announced a state-wide mandatory mask order to go into effect Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh shared a video tutorial on how to make a face covering at home, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

9:00AM City Council Hearing Regarding a Grant From the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so, see additional details here.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Supporting Tenants. The Boston City Council will hold a discussion regarding two dockets on supporting tenants facing eviction and displacement, and the creation of temporary rental assistance to support residents impacted by COVID-19, see additional details here.

11:45 NEWNC Candidacy Announcements Due. All North End residents 18 and older interested in running for the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council must announce their candidacy to the Council by emailing newncboston@gmail.com no later than Monday, May 4 at 11:59pm, see additional details here.

Notable News:

On Friday, Mayor Marty Walsh confirmed that Boston is “still experiencing a surge” in coronavirus cases and also announced an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity, read more on WHDH.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, May 5

5:00PM Community Preservation Act Hearing. The City Council Committee on Community Preservation Act will hold a virtual hearing to review the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee’s (CPC) recommendation of $15,750,000 in affordable housing projects, $3,440,000 in historic preservation projects, and $5,119,000 in recreational use and open space projects. Read more here.

Wednesday, May 6

3:00PM Speak for the Trees: “Leafy Trees & Leaky Pipes: A Community Conversation about Urban Infrastructure and Its Effects on Trees”. We will be joined by Jessica Wright, Graduate Student at Boston University and Audrey Schulman, Co-executive Director, HEET, for an in depth exploration of the challenges that urban trees face. From wires to leaky gas pipes, our guests will explore how we preserve our current trees and ensure their long term health, see additional details here.

6:00PM Northern Ave. Bridge Project Presentation. The City of Boston is hosting a public virtual meeting to share the bold design selected, including how it will meet the project goals to Improve Mobility, Honor History, Strengthen Resiliency, and Create a Destination, see additional details here.

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lecture Series – Urban Renewal. During the West End Museum’s closure due to COVID-19, no scheduled events will take place, regardless of their previous announcement. The Museum will do their best to reschedule all canceled events once they reopen, see additional details here.



