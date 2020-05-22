Memorial Day Weekend Brief: 10 Things to do Inside This Weekend, Year-Long Green Line Station Closure, At-Home Cooking the Old Ways, Climate Change Webinar, Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, May 22 and while this weekend typically marks the official start of summer in the city, many are finding themselves staying home and continuing to practice social distancing during the on going pandemic. If you’re looking for a something to keep busy during your time home this weekend, check out Boston.com‘s list of 10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking the Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Asian Heritage, see additional details here.

12:00PM EBC Climate Change Leadership Webinar Series: City of Boston. This EBC webinar will feature Carl Spector, Commissioner for the Environment for the City of Boston. In October 2019, the City of Boston’s Environment Department released the 2019 Climate Action Plan Update, presenting pathways for Boston to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Carl will review the specific goals and actions that the City will implement to continue to reduce carbon emissions, as well as discuss the 18 specific strategies developed, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform. To access online, use this Zoom Event Link and Zoom Password: NEMPAC2020.

Notable News:

Starting this Sunday, Science Park Station and Lechmere Station on the Green Line’s northern terminus will be closed for approximately one year as the MBTA expands transit into Somerville and Medford, read more on Boston.com.

Feels Like Summer:

From the Community:

Just a little bit of North End Wisdom!

