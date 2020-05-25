Memorial Day Brief: Violence Spike, NFW North End Post 144 Ceremony, USS Constitution Memorial Day Commemoration & 21-Gun Salute

Today is Monday, May 25 and if you’ve been having trouble falling asleep lately or have been feeling restless at home, try these yoga poses from the founder and director of Boston Yoga School and instructor at JP Centre Yoga and North End Yoga, read more on Boston Magazine.

11:00AM VFW North End Post 144 Ceremony. Remembrance – Ceremony at 11:00 AM in Prado/ Paul Revere Mall at VFW Plaques. Attendance is limited to three members of Post 144 who will broadcast observances on Facebook, see additional information here.

11:30AM USS Constitution Memorial Day Commemoration & 21-Gun Salute. To commemorate Memorial Day, USS Constitution will host a Facebook live event honoring USS Constitution’s fallen crew members at 11:30 a.m. and will fire a salute of 21 minute-guns at noon, see additional information here.

As the wrestles with the social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Boston has seen a spike in violence with four people being killed over the past six days, read more on The Boston Globe.

Tuesday, May 26

8:30AM Boston Public Library Board of Trustees Annual Meeting. All are welcome to attend this annual meeting. See the agenda and Zoom information here.

3:30PM Introduction to Astrology for Teens. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for an online class on astrology with Jenn. Have you ever wondered how your zodiac sign is determined? Do you want to know the difference between your moon sign and your sun sign? Are you curious what your signs say about you? Learn the answers to all of that and more! Connection information will be sent to registered participants, see additional information here.

Wednesday, May 27

10:00AM Public Hearing on Occupational Presumption of COVID-19 Exposure. Order for hearing regarding the occupational presumption of COVID-19 exposure for essential frontline workers. This matter was sponsored by Councilors Breadon and Flynn and was referred to the Committee on April 29, 2020, see additional information here.

1:00PM Public Hearing on the City Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional information here.

American Flags decorate the lawn along the Harborwalk in Boston’s Seaport in observance of Memorial Day.

Photo submitted by Jon Campanelli, continue reading.

