John Romano Takes Post as North End / Waterfront & West End Liaison for Mayor’s Office

John Romano

John Romano has accepted the position as the North End, Waterfront, and West End Liaison for Mayor Martin J. Walsh in the Office of Neighborhood Services. He replaces Maria Lanza, who left the post in January after serving for four years.

“I couldn’t be happier to serve the community that raised me and help my neighborhoods anyway that I can,” said Romano.

Originally from the North End, John has remained active in the community since he was young, volunteering with community organizations such as North End Against Drugs. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration graduating in 2016 and 2018, respectfully. John is passionate about community engagement and in his free time enjoys watching New England sports and skiing.

His first priority will be to engage residents and businesses on the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. John encourages those in the North End, Waterfront and West End to reach out with questions and concerns by phone at 617-635-4987 or by email at john.romano@boston.gov.