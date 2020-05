It must be May because the tulips are blooming in Boston! Put this 55 piece jigsaw puzzle together to see the display at Columbus park.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!