Hundreds Gather in Front of State House to Demand Reopening the Economy

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Massachusetts State House on Monday afternoon to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s extension of the state’s shutdown to non-essential businesses until May 18th. The leader of the rally was the same who organized Boston’s Straight Pride Parade back in September. Photos from the event can be found below.

Photos by Alyssa Nations.

