Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Adds a Super-Hopscotch

Is it art? Is it a game? It’s both! Robyn Reed, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Art Curator, and her FOCCP assistant, Meredith Piscitelli, have added another hopscotch grid at Christopher Columbus Park. (The first one is on the path leading from Richmond Street.)

Recently, Robyn and Meredith, masked and maintaining social distance, installed the new grid. Longer than the standard game and with an innovative design, Robyn chose a retro look that resembles an old analog computer screen display. She says, ”Hopscotch is the opposite of our lives on screens now, especially for children.”

Look for the HOP installation the next time you are in the Park. Robyn was certainly thinking outside the box when she came up with this design.

Go to foccp.org to learn more about the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Please consider becoming a member or sponsor to support our efforts in the Park.

Photo credit: Meredith Piscitelli