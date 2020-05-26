Deadline to File Residential & Personal Exemption Applications June 1

As part of Boston’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Walsh extended the fiscal year 2020 residential and personal exemption applications deadline. This year’s deadline is Tuesday, June 1, 2020.

The City has a number of tax relief programs for those homeowners who occupy the property as their principal residence. This year, the residential exemption will save taxpayers up to $2,879.79 on their tax bill. Personal exemptions may provide additional tax relief to those qualifying homeowners who are elderly, surviving spouses or minor children of deceased parents, veterans, or certain members of the National Guard.

Read more on the City of Boston website.

To file a personal exemption or a residential exemption, you must complete an application. Follow the instructions to search for and find your property using the Assessing Online tool.